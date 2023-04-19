Lacrosse. M-W drops a home game to Minisink

On April 14 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders hosted the Warriors of Minisink Valley in a non-league game.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-2 record on the season after beating Cornwall 9-8 in their last game. The Warriors entered the game with a 3-1 record on the season after routing Roosevelt 15-0 in their last game.

The two teams battled to a 2-2 tie at the end of the first quarter from there the Warriors edged to a 5-4 half time lead. In the third quarter, the Crusaders tied the score at 6 and looked to be taking control of the game. But again the Warriors responded and shut out the Crusaders the rest of the way as they scored three more times to seal a 9-6 Minisink Valley victory.

Conor Fitzgibbon and Carson Pesce scored three goals apiece while Liam Gallagher, Max Weeks, John Gennaro and Goalie, Kyle Trinkle each added an assist to account for the Crusaders offense.

On defense Crusader Goalie Kyle Trinkle made nine saves to keep the the Warriors close.

The team plays next on Monday when they travel to Valley Central to take on the Vikings. Photo 1-Carson Pesce #14, scored 3 goals in the game