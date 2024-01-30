Knights of Columbus announces free throw contest winners

Monroe Knights of Columbus recently announced the winners of its youth basketball free throw contest held on Saturday, January 13, at the Sacred Heart School Gymnasium (26 Still Rd, Monroe). The competition was open to all kids ages nine to 14.

Jordan Hernandez and Colin Brogan captured the girl’s and boy’s 9-year-old categories, respectively. Landon Negron walked away with first place in the boy’s 10-year-old division. Lucas Carrero took first place in the boy’s 11-year-old spot. Austin Bernsley secured the crown for the boy’s 12-year-old category. Christopher Burbano battled it out to capture the title as the boy’s 13-year-old champion after a tie-breaker shoot-out with Marcus Jerome. Luke Postolowski was victorious in the boy’s 14-year-old division. There were no participants for the other divisions.

Each contestant was allowed 15 free-throw attempts during the contests.

Congratulations to all the winners! Monroe Council 2079 sponsors this event every January. Look for announcements in the December editions of The Photo News for competition details.