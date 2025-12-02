Girls X-C celebrates successful season

On Monday Nov. 24, the Monroe-Woodbury Girls Cross Country Team held an annual end of year dinner.

Coaches Lou Hall (who coached from 1974-2001), Christopher Goodwin (2002-2024) and Joseph Pesce (2025-present) have established an extremely successful, family-oriented team over the years. Having won 88% of its meets, the team is considered one of the greatest in the school’s sports history.

The program has also won 43 championships in their 49 years. The Crusaders have been a Section IX power, winning a total 66 conference, division, county, and sectional championships. This year’s team added to this impressive record as they celebrated their 2025 Section IX championship season on Monday night.

The team honored head coach Christopher Goodwin by inducting him into Purple Pride Hall of Fame. Goodwin - also know as Goody - coached 22 years with 206 wins and 25 losses in dual meets, 21 OCIAA Division I Championships, six OCIAA League Championships, 15 Section IX Class A Championships and was named 2023 NFHS, NYS and Northeast Girls Coach of the Year.

This year Oliva Heim received the Most Valuable Player award and Keryi Vargas Estevez earned Most Improved Player for their performances during the season. The team also recognized and honored the seniors on the team, naming Olivia Heim, Lily Post and Elizabeth Deskin as captains for next year.