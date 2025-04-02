Florham Park, N.J. Crusader Flag Football team continues to fly high

On Monday, March 31, the Monroe-Woodbury Flag Football team traveled to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., to face the Wizards of Washingtonville.

The Jets organization asked the Crusaders to move their home game to their training facility as a reward for their for their successful participation in flag football.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-0 record after beating Valley Central in their first game 39-7. The Wizards had an 0-2 record after dropping their last game to Goshen 26-12.

The defending Section 9 champion Crusaders jumped out to 30-0 half time lead and never looked back, winning a 36-0 decision.

The suffocating Crusader defense was led by Brianna Taveras with four interceptions, Madison Fileen with four tackles and two interceptions and Elaina Wood with three tackles and a pair of sacks.

Crusader quarterback Chloe Ahorrio passed for 162 yards and rushed for 130 yards. She also scored three touchdowns.

Her performance in the game earned her recognition as the Gatorade player of the week.

The award presented by the Jets organization gave the team a check for $1,000 to help with their expenses.

The Crusaders next game will be on Tuesday when they host the Kingston Tigers.

- William Dimmit