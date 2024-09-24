Crusaders wipe out Warriors 26-0

It was another beautiful evening for football last Friday night, September 20. The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders football team hosted the Warriors from Our Lady of Lourdes in front of a large home crowd. The Crusaders came into the game with a 2-0 record after beating Cornwall 18-9 in their last game. The Warriors showed up with a 0-2 record after losing to Pine Bush 33-0.

After a scoreless first quarter, Crusader Nate Coulanges took a hand-off and cut through a big hole created by the offensive line and sprinted 90 yards to score. The Crusaders missed the two-point conversion and the score was 6-0. About three minutes later, Coulanges took the ball on a sweep around the right side and scored on a 17-yard touchdown run. When QB Ethan Maldonado hit Louis Meade with a pass in the corner of the end zone for two points, the lead was 14-0.

With time running out in the first half, Maldonado completed a 50-yard pass to tight-end Charlie Theokas and the Crusaders were inside the Warriors’ 10. From there Coulanges sprinted around to the right side to score from eight yards out, earning the Crusaders a 20-0 halftime lead.

In the fourth quarter, Maldonado hooked up with Lance Altagracia for a 20-yard touchdown pass, securing the Crusaders’ 26-0 victory. The win brings their record to 3-0 for the season and sets the stage for a showdown with arch rival Newburgh this Friday night at Newburgh Free Academy.