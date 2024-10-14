x
Crusaders volleyball beats Tigers in all three sets

Central Valley. The win brought their undefeated season record to 9-0.

| 14 Oct 2024 | 12:23
    Senior Emily O’Brien, #9, sets up Janis Miola, #3, for one of her 23 assists in the game. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Co-captain Aryanna Brown, #10, had 11 kills and 21 digs in the game. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Co-captain Abby Ohern’s solid play at Libero has been a key factor in the Crusaders’ success this season. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    L-R back row: Crusaders volleyball seniors Janis Miola, Emily Rojas, Gabriella Schaefer, Ayanna Wilson, Emily O’Brien, and Miah Fortune. L-R front row: Seniors Aryanna Brown, Abby Ohren, and Amanda Barry. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On Monday, Oct. 7, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders volleyball team put their undefeated season on the line when they hosted the Tigers of Kingston on Senior Night. In a ceremony before the game, the nine seniors on this year’s team were honored with flowers and gifts for their participation over the years.

The Crusaders entered the game with an 8-0 record after beating Warwick in their last game 3-0, and the Tigers showed up with a record of 4-9 after dropping their last game to Saugerties.

In the first set, the Crusaders took control early and led the whole way leading to a 25-16 victory. In the second set, the Tigers jumped out to a 10-1 lead but this year’s Crusader team has no quit in it. They stormed back and tied the game at 20 and then edged ahead to take a 25-23 second set victory.

In the third set, the Crusaders again fell behind but again turned it on when they had to and walked away with a 25-21 victory. The Crusaders’ 3-0 victory brings their record to 9-0.