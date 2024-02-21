Crusaders triumph over Minisink Valley

On Thursday, February 15, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ basketball team finished off their regular season schedule when they celebrated Senior Night as they hosted the Warriors of Minisink Valley. In a brief ceremony before the game, the team honored the seven seniors on this year’s team.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 14-5 record for the season after losing their last game to Newburgh 68-57. The Warriors came to Central Valley with a 3-16 record after dropping their last game to Goshen 42-41.

The Crusaders ran off to a 20-8 first quarter lead, with senior CJ Pearson scoring 6 of his 13 in the game. In the second quarter, the Crusaders stretched their lead to 48-20 with senior Jayden Desir scoring 11 of his 19 in the game. In the third quarter, with the Crusaders’ offense rolling along, senior Jankarlos Mendoza scored 5 of his 21 in the game as the team took a 63-37 lead.

Finally, senior Kyle McDermott finished off the Warriors as he scored 7 of his 15 in the game as the Crusader went on to post an 86-43 victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 15-5 for the season.