Crusaders shut out Warwick in season opener

On a cold Thursday afternoon, on March 28, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders baseball team opened their 2024 season. The Crusaders game was moved from Warwick to Central Valley due to field conditions so the Crusaders played as visitors on their own field to start the season.

The Crusaders looked strong in their season opener and controlled the game from start to finish, winning a 12-0 shutout. Junior Lucas Beers started the game and had three shutout innings, striking out four. He was followed by sophomore Braedon Burke, who also threw three shutout innings while striking out six.

To finish the game, senior Michael Balducci finished the shutout while fanning one. The Crusaders scored one run in the second, third, and fourth innings to take a 3-0 lead. That would have been enough to finish the Wildcats but the Crusaders’ offense exploded for nine runs in the last two innings to finish off the Wildcats.

Senior Kyle McDermott led the Crusaders’ offense with four hits, two triples, and a double with four RBIs. Junior Joe Matise helped out with two hits, two RBIs with two runs and two stolen bases. Junior Max Post added an RBI double with two runs scored. The Crusaders’ victory brings their season record to 1-0.