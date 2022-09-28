Crusaders shut out Beacon Bulldogs 55-0

The Crusaders hosted the Bulldogs of Beacon in a non league match up on Saturday, Sept 24. The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-2 record after losing to Minisink Valley 22-14 last week. The Bulldogs came in with a 0-2 record after dropping their last game 6-0 against Valley Central.

The Crusaders took over the game in the first quarter, scoring 28 points, and never looked back. Crusader Conor Fitzgibbon got the team started with a 38-yard touchdown run, and when Quincy Banker hit the first of his 7 pats in the game, the Crusaders took a 7-0 lead.

Next it was quarterback David Fennessy who broke past the Bulldog defense and scored on a 43-yard touchdown run. Then Nate Coulanges scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. Before the first quarter ended, Fitzgibbon scored his second touchdown of the game when he returned an interception 35 yards, and at the end of the first quarter, the Crusaders had a 28-0 lead.

The Crusaders did not let up in the second quarter, scoring 14 more points. Eryk Shammgod, who rushed for 155 yards in the game, scored on touchdown runs of 5 and then 1, and the Crusaders had a 42-0 lead at the half. The Crusaders increased their lead when James Mastropolo scored on a 31-yard run and the team had a 49-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, Brandon Carcaterra scored on a short run and the Crusaders had a 55-0 victory. Not to be outdone by the offense, the Crusaders defense pitched their first shut out of the season with linebackers Michael Rowe collecting 5 tackles, 3 for a loss, and Jeremy Rojas collecting 7 tackles. The Crusaders defensive line was a force all day with Paul Belmont and Cameron Dalton each recording 5 tackles.

The Crusaders victory brings their record to 2-2 on the season. their next game will be on Saturday when they host Pine Bush at 3:00.