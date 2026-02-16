Crusaders rally to a road victory against Tigers

On Monday, Feb. 9 the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Kingston’s Kate Walton Field House to take on the Tigers in an important league match up. The Tigers came into the game in first place in the division with a 12-2 record. The Crusaders showed up with a 6-10 record needing a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Tigers beat the Crusaders 54-48 when they visited Central Valley in January in an overtime thriller.

In the first quarter, the Crusaders came out strong with Charlie Theokas powering through the Tigers defense to score six of his 10 in the game to bring the Crusaders to a 15-11 lead.

In the second quarter, the teams exchanged leads. M-W’s Daniel Omitiran hit two 3-point shots to help the team squeak to a 25-24 half time lead. But after the half, the Tigers came out and surged into the lead.

Sophomore Dozie Nwigwe kept the Crusaders with in striking distance scoring four of his 11 in the game, but the Tigers took a 35-40 third quarter lead.

Facing a five-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the Crusaders tied the score at 40 and then pulled ahead 43-40 with 3:30 left in the game. The Tigers clawed back, but senior Kristopher Bjaelker came through by hitting a big 3-point shot and then nailing three free throws to lead the Crusaders to a 50-47 victory.

The Crusader win brings their record to 7-10 on the season. Their next game was scheduled be be on Wednesday Feb. 18 when they travel to Newburgh.