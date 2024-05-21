Crusaders, Raiders trade lead in tight game play

On Thursday, May 16, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity lacrosse team wrapped up their regular season schedule when they hosted the Raiders of Red Hook in a non-league game. The Crusaders came into the game with an 8-6 record after beating Kingston in their last game 12-10. The Raiders showed up in Central Valley with an 8-7 record after losing to Highland 9-8 in overtime.

The Raiders scored first, but the Crusaders scored to tie the game back up. Again, the Raiders took the lead and the Crusaders tied it up at 2. Then with time running out in the first quarter, the Crusaders scored to take the lead 3-2.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders and the Raiders exchanged goals as the Crusaders stretched their lead to 6-4 by the half. In the second half the Raiders hung in there. Then, in the third quarter, the teams again exchanged goals. This time two goals by the Crusaders and two by the Raiders made the score 8-6 at the end of the third.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders held on to their two-goal lead as both teams scored one more time. The Crusaders’ offense was led by Carson Pesce with three goals and two assists, and John Gennaro who also score three goals. In the goal, Crusader goalie Tyler Baisley turned in another solid performance with nine saves during the game.

The Crusaders’ 9-7 victory brings their record to 9-6 for the season. Their game against Kingston at home on Wednesday marked the opening round of the Section 9 playoffs.