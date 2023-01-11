Crusaders overcome Valley Central Vikings in girls basketball

The Crusaders traveled to Valley Central to take on the Vikings on Monday, January 9 at Valley Central High School. The Crusaders entered the game with a 3-3 record after losing to Wallkill 49-38 in their last game. The Vikings also came in with a 3-3 record after losing their last game to Warwick 57-23. The Vikings took advantage of a slow start by the Crusaders and took a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders took the lead when Brenna Quinn stole the ball, raced down court to score and put the Crusaders up for good with 3:50 left in the half. As the Crusaders began to get their offense going, Arianna Exarchakis took over and scored 6 of her 13 points in the game, and the Crusaders took a 20-13 lead into the half.

In the second half, Crusader Layla Green took control and scored 11 of her game high 14 points, as the Crusaders pulled away to a 47-20 victory. The Crusaders victory brings their record to 4-3 on the season their next game will be Tuesday when they travel to Cornwall to face the Dragons.