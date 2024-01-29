Crusaders nab another victory in mid-season match

On Friday night, January 26, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team hosted the Wizards of Washingtonville in a mid-season match of Division leaders. The Crusaders came into the game with an 11-1 record in first place in the AA Division. The Wizards entered the game with an 8-6 record and are currently in first place in the A Division.

The Crusaders took charge in the first quarter with a 12-3 lead. Crusader senior Kyle McDermott got the offense off to a good start by scoring 7 of his 14 points in the game, including a surprise 3-point shot in the first.

In the second quarter, Jankarlos Mendoza helped the Crusaders increase their lead to 15 as he scored 8 in the second. After the half, the Wizards cut the Crusaders’ lead down to 6. CJ Pearson helped the Crusaders stop the Wizards’ comeback bid by scoring 6 points in the quarter. The Wizards would not give up and battled the Crusaders right down to the wire, losing by only 3. In the fourth quarter, when it looked like the Crusaders’ offense had stalled, Nicolas Sanchez provided a spark that held the Wizards off. The Junior guard came off the bench and hit 2 big 3-point shots as the Crusaders edged the Wizards 54-51. The Crusaders victory brings their record to 12-1; they host the Tigers of Kingston in an important league match on Monday.