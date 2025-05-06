Crusaders lose to Tigers

On Wednesday, April 30 at Monroe Woodbury High School. the Crusaders hosted the Tigers of Kingston in a important midseason league game.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 6-4 record after dropping their last game to Pine Bush 4-2. The Tigers came into the game with a 5-6 record after beating Middletown 2-0 in their last game. The Crusaders beat the Tigers when the two teams met earlier in the season 13-1. The Crusaders jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first. Isabella Brelesky doubled and scored on Callie Exarchakis single to right. Then her sister Cori Exarchakis drove in 2 more runs with a double to right. Ava Hayes followed with a single to left that scored Cori and the Crusaders were up 4-0. They stretched their lead in the second when Berlesky singled then scored on a single by Callie and the lead was now 5-0. In the third the Tigers stormed back into the game and scored 4 runs on 4 hits and the score was 5-4. The Tigers then tied the game up in the sixth on 2 hits. But is was the seventh inning when the Tigers roared as they pushed across 4 runs to complete their come back victory. The Crusaders 9-5 loss brings their record to 6-5 on the season their next game will be on Wednesday when they host Middletown.

Photo 1-Cori Exarchakis #23, hits a double in the first inning to drive in 2 Photo 2-Crusader Pitcher Isabella Brelesky #7, fires pitch early in the game Photo 3-#21 Crusader 2nd baseman Dani Gunning eyes a Tiger pop up