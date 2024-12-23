Crusaders lose to Pine Bush 61-49

On Thursday, Dec. 19. the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ basketball team traveled to Pine Bush High School to face the Bushmen in a league contest. The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-2 record after beating Washingtonville in their last game 66-31. The Bushmen came into the game with a 3-0 record after beating Newburgh in their last game 65-35.

The Bushmen pushed ahead in the first quarter and took a 15-8 lead. Madison Fileen knocked down two of her six three-point shots in the game in the quarter to keep the Crusaders close. In the second quarter the Bushmen stretched their lead and took a 29-16 lead into the half.

After the half the Crusaders made a run with Fileen leading the way scoring eight of her 22 points in the game as they cut the Bushmen’s lead down to four with three minutes left in the quarter. But the Bushmen were able to weather the Crusaders comeback and held a 42-35 lead at the end of the third.

The Crusaders fought all the way through the fourth quarter with Brianna Taveras scoring six of her 11 in the game. Unfortunately for the Crusaders, the Bushmen were up to the task and held off the Crusaders and took a 61-49 league victory. The Crusaders’ loss brings their record to 2-3. Their next game will be on Tuesday, January 7 at Newburgh.