Crusaders lose to Newburgh 28-0

On a day that started off warm and sunny, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders hosted the Goldbacks of Newburgh in the last game of the regular football season. The game was a key league match up with home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs at stake. The Crusaders came into the game with a 5-2 record for the season after losing to Minisink Valley last week 21-7. The Goldbacks entered the game with a 6-1 record for the season after beating Kingston 37-0 in their last game.

The Goldbacks got on the board first on a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:00 left in the first quarter and had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter the two teams’ defenses ruled the field as the teams exchanged punts and the Goldbacks held the same 7-0 lead at the half. After the half the two teams’ defensive units were still in charge and the teams continued to exchange punts. With 1:30 left in the quarter, the Goldbacks scored again on a 5-yard touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead. The Crusader offense woes continued as penalties and turnovers continued to stop their drives as the fourth quarter wore on.

The Crusaders’ defense kept the team in the game but the Goldbacks’ time of possession began to take its toll on the Crusaders. With 9:45 left in the game the Goldbacks scored again on another 5-yard touchdown run and their lead was up to 21-0. Finally, with a just 1:32 left in the game the Goldbacks scored again to make the final score 28-0. The Crusaders’ loss brings their season record to 5-3; they will face the Goldbacks again Friday night in Newburgh in the Section 9 semifinal playoff game.