Crusaders knock down Wizards for a 10-4 victory

On Thursday afternoon, April 4, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys lacrosse team hosted the Wizards of Washingtonville in a non-league match up. The Crusaders came into the game with a 1-1 record after losing their last game to Warwick in the pouring rain 14-1. The Wizards showed up with a 2-0 record after beating Newburgh 16-10 in their last game.

The Wizards took an early 1-0 lead before the Crusaders answered back. John Gennaro got the Crusaders scoring started with an assist from Ryan Behringer. Then with 32 seconds left in the first quarter Behringer took a pass from Liam Williamson and scored to put the Crusaders up 2-1. The second quarter the Wizards took over and scored 3 unanswered goals to take a 4-2 half time lead.

The Crusaders must have gotten a good talking to during the half because they came out for the second half a different team. Anthony Severo got the Crusaders started with a goal in the first :30 of the second half. Carson Pesce tied the game at 4 with an assist from Williamson. The Crusaders then broke the game wide open, scoring 4 goals in the last 2:45 minutes of the third quarter.

First Gennaro put the Crusaders up with an assist from Behringer, this was followed 20 seconds later by Severo with an unassisted goal and the team had a 6-4 lead. Less than a minute later Max Weeks scored and then right before the end of the quarter Behringer scored again to give the Crusaders an 8-4 lead.

With the Crusaders in control in the fourth quarter, Gennaro scored to put the Crusaders up 9-3. After a late goal by the Wizards, Gennaro scored his fourth goal of the game after a pass from Behringer and the Crusaders had a 10-4 victory. The victory brings the Crusaders’ record to 2-1 for the season.