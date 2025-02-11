Crusaders hold on to winning streak

On Saturday, February 8, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ varsity basketball team traveled to Kingston to face the Tigers in an important league match up. The Crusaders came into the game with a 10-6 record for the season while on a three-game winning streak after beating Chester 43-24 in their last game. The Tigers came into the game with a 4-11 record after dropping their last game to Warwick 48-42.

In the first quarter, the Crusaders and Tigers took turns with the lead until the Crusaders edged ahead 11-9. The Tigers took control in the second quarter and ran out to a 22-17 lead by the half. Senior, Sienna Feeley kept the Crusaders close as she scored five of her seven points in the game at the half.

In the third quarter, the Tigers pulled a lead of 29-21 half way through the period. That’s when the Crusaders’ defense tightened up and Madison Fileen got the offense rolling as she scored eight of her 15 points, cutting the Tigers’ lead down to one point at the end of the third quarter.

In an exciting fourth quarter, Brianna Taveras scored five as the Crusaders battled for the lead. Fileen put the Crusaders ahead when she hit one of her four free throws in the quarter with 1:00 left in the game. Finally, senior Chloe Ahorrio put the Tigers away as she nailed a free throw with :27 left in the game, securing the Crusaders 39-38 victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings the teams record to 11-6 for the season.