Crusaders girls soccer triumphs over Kingston

On a warm Tuesday afternoon last week, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ varsity soccer team traveled to M. Clifford Miller Middle School in Lake Katrine to take on the Tigers of Kingston in a league match up. The Crusaders came into the game with a 2-2 record after beating Middletown 8-0 and the Tigers came into the game with a 1-1-1 record after beating Middletown in their last game 8-0.

The Crusaders broke on top early. Kyra Gilligan brought the ball down the left side and hit Samantha Key in front with a beautiful cross. Key put her shot into the Tiger goal and the Crusaders were up 1-0. The Crusaders took a 2-0 lead into the half when Audrey Saliba beat her defender and launched a shot from the right side of the box to score.

The Crusaders went up 3-0 early in the second half. Madison Magazino took the ball deep into the corner and led Kaylen Baricevic with a picture-perfect cross to the far corner of the net where she directed it in. The Crusaders’ offense scored again when Magazino’s corner kick found Grace Gillette in front and she got it past the Tiger goalie to make the score 4-0. Gillette scored again when she put a loose ball off a scramble into the Tigers’ goal to make the score 5-0.

Finally, Kalin Aubry-Shea scored on a long shot from the top of the box and the Crusaders had a 6-0 victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 3-2 for the season.