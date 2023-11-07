Crusaders girls’ soccer holds strong against the Admirals

On a cloudy afternoon with the Shawangunk Mountains as a backdrop, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ soccer team took on the Admirals of Arlington High School in a state quarter final match at Wallkill High School. Arlington came into the game with an 11-3-1 record for the season and advanced to the quarter final game by beating Elmira 6-0 in their first-round game. The Crusaders entered the game with a 12-2-2 record after beating Pine Bush 2-0 for the Section 9 crown.

The Crusaders and Admirals have had a history of regional playoff match ups over the last seven years, with the Crusaders holding a 3-2 advantage, including a 4-1 victory last year. Early in the game Crusader senior Natalie Harwood rang a shot off the Admirals’ cross bar but the Admirals were able to keep the Crusaders off the board until 5:56 left in the first half. The Admirals were called for a hand ball that led to a Crusader direct kick from 22 yards out.

This time Harwood stepped into the ball and drove a shot into the Admirals’ net to put the Crusaders up 1-0. In the second half, the Admirals showed why they are the Section 1 champions and really started to press the attack against the Crusaders’ defense. Although being pressed into their zone, the Crusaders’ strong defense kept the Admirals to the outside. When they finally got off shots, Crusader goalie Reese Dolan came up with one great save after another. The one time the Admirals got the ball past Dolan, Crusader defender Mia Menzzasalma saved the day by chasing down the play from behind. The Crusaders’ defense then shut down the Admirals the rest of the way to record their tenth shutout of the season.

The Crusaders’ 1-0 victory brings their season record to 13-2-2 and puts them into the state semifinal. They will travel to Tompkins Cortland Community College next Saturday where they will face the Red Raiders of Fairport.