x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Crusaders girls’ soccer holds strong against the Admirals

Central Valley. The team will now go on to the state semifinals.

Central Valley /
| 07 Nov 2023 | 04:41
    The Crusaders celebrate their hard fought State Quarter final victory.
    The Crusaders celebrate their hard fought State Quarter final victory. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Crusader goalie Reese Dolan came up with the big saves when the team needed them in the second half.
    Crusader goalie Reese Dolan came up with the big saves when the team needed them in the second half. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos and assistant Elise Fugowski share the moment with the 2023 regional champion Crusaders.
    Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos and assistant Elise Fugowski share the moment with the 2023 regional champion Crusaders. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Crusaders Natalie Harwood (left) and Madison Gollinger (right) react to Harwood’s goal late in the first half.
    Crusaders Natalie Harwood (left) and Madison Gollinger (right) react to Harwood’s goal late in the first half. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On a cloudy afternoon with the Shawangunk Mountains as a backdrop, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ soccer team took on the Admirals of Arlington High School in a state quarter final match at Wallkill High School. Arlington came into the game with an 11-3-1 record for the season and advanced to the quarter final game by beating Elmira 6-0 in their first-round game. The Crusaders entered the game with a 12-2-2 record after beating Pine Bush 2-0 for the Section 9 crown.

The Crusaders and Admirals have had a history of regional playoff match ups over the last seven years, with the Crusaders holding a 3-2 advantage, including a 4-1 victory last year. Early in the game Crusader senior Natalie Harwood rang a shot off the Admirals’ cross bar but the Admirals were able to keep the Crusaders off the board until 5:56 left in the first half. The Admirals were called for a hand ball that led to a Crusader direct kick from 22 yards out.

This time Harwood stepped into the ball and drove a shot into the Admirals’ net to put the Crusaders up 1-0. In the second half, the Admirals showed why they are the Section 1 champions and really started to press the attack against the Crusaders’ defense. Although being pressed into their zone, the Crusaders’ strong defense kept the Admirals to the outside. When they finally got off shots, Crusader goalie Reese Dolan came up with one great save after another. The one time the Admirals got the ball past Dolan, Crusader defender Mia Menzzasalma saved the day by chasing down the play from behind. The Crusaders’ defense then shut down the Admirals the rest of the way to record their tenth shutout of the season.

The Crusaders’ 1-0 victory brings their season record to 13-2-2 and puts them into the state semifinal. They will travel to Tompkins Cortland Community College next Saturday where they will face the Red Raiders of Fairport.