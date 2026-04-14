Crusaders girls lacrosse bests Middies 15-3

On Wednesday, April 8 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders girls lacrosse team hosted the Middies of Middletown in an important league match up. The Middies came to Central Valley with a 0-2 record after getting beat by Our Lady of Lourdes in their last game. The Crusaders, who are off to a great start this season, came into the game with a 3-0 record after defeating James I O’Neil 19-9.

In the first quarter, the Crusaders jumped out to a 4-0 lead as they kept the Middies bottled up in their own end. Kyra Gilligan led the attack as she scored two of her three goals in the game. In the second quarter, the Crusaders pushed their lead to 6-0 before the Middies got on to the score board. Crusader Jocelyn Rustananik scored the first of her two goals in the game to help the team to a 8-1 half-time lead.

After the half, Riley Colligan scored scored her second goal of the game as the Crusaders pulled to a 12-1 lead by the end of the third. In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders stayed in control and they walked away with a 15-3 league victory.

The Crusaders victory brings their record to 4-0 on the season. Photo 1-#9, Jocelyn Rustananik looks to make a pass from behind the Middies goal Photo 2-Crusader Goalie, Lilly Crowley had several big saves in the game Photo 3-Crusaders celebrate their victory over the Middies Photo 4-Kyra Gilligan #6 gets off a scoring shot in the first Qtr