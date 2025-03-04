Crusaders girls’ JV basketball team celebrates flawless season

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls JV basketball team has had a great season, with 20 wins and zero losses. According to coach Kerry McHugh, the team has scored 754 points this season for an average of 37.7 points per game; earning them the best record in Section 9 for any girls’ JV basketball team.

Their season high was scoring 50 points in a game against Kingston.

“As their coach, I couldn’t be prouder,” said McHugh. “Going undefeated is an amazing accomplishment. It was such a fun and enjoyable season coaching a great group of girls!”