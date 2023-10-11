Crusaders football takes in another win

On a humid Friday night, the Crusaders traveled to Pine Bush to battle with the Bushmen. The Crusaders entered the game with a 3-1 record on the season after beating Middletown 24-20 in their last game. The Bushmen came into the game with a 1-3 record on the season after beating Goshen in their last game 36-27. In front of a large crowd at Pine Bush High School the Bushmen charged onto their new turf field for the first time hoping to upset the Crusaders.

The Bushmen took advantage of their momentum and drove down the field on their opening possession and scored on a 22-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. The Crusaders got things turned around in the second quarter when Jaden Medrano intercepted a Bushmen’s pass at the Crusader’s 4-yard line. From there the Crusaders moved down the field and scored on a perfect 35-yard touchdown pass from David Fennessy to Marcel Picard and with the extra point took a 7-6 lead.

On the Bushmen’s next possession, defensive tackle Vinny Panzica recovered a fumble and the Crusaders were set up on their 42-yard line. Several plays later, Fennessy hit Bryce Coulanges in stride down the side line for a 32-yard touchdown and with the PAT the Crusaders had a 14-6 lead. Then with about a minute left in the half, the Crusaders recovered another fumble on the Bushmen’s 2-yard line and Nate Coulanges powered his way into the end zone from there to give the Crusaders a 20-6 half time lead.

The Crusaders stretched their lead in the third quarter when quarterback Fennessy pushed his way into the end zone from one yard out and when Quincy Banker hit his third PAT of the game, the score was 27-6. The Bushmen fought back and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, but their two-point conversion failed and the score was 27-12 at the end of three quarters of play. The Bushmen made the game interesting in the fourth quarter when they scored on a brilliant 41-yard reverse play and with the PAT it was a one-score game with 10 minutes to go, 27-19.

With time running out on the clock the Bushmen rallied and moved down the field. But with just :30 left in the game Liam Hayes stepped in front of the Bushmen receiver and ended their scoring threat with a diving interception. The Crusaders’ 27-19 victory brings their record to 4-1 on the season. Their next game will be on Saturday when they travel to Kingston to take on the Tigers.