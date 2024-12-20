Crusaders fall short against Kingston

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team hosted the Tigers of Kingston in a league match up. The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-3 record after dropping their last game to Suffern 72-45. The Tigers also had a 2-3 record after losing their last game to Shaker 70-59.

In the first quarter, both teams got of to a real slow start with the Tigers taking a 7-1 lead. In the second quarter, the Crusader offense began to wake up with Fabrice Ndja scoring five of his 13 points in the game. But the Tigers still held a 21-12 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the two teams traded baskets with Jamie Reich scoring four of his 10 points to help the Crusaders keep pace. Still, the Tigers held a 32-23.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders’ offense finally got going as they scored 19 points with Charlie Theokas scoring four of his six points in the game. But just as they had all game, after gaining the lead, the Tigers kept pace and won a 53-42 victory.

The Crusaders’ loss brings their record to 2-4 for the season.