Crusaders dominate Warriors 69-55

On Wednesday, January 31, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Poughkeepsie to take on the Warriors of Our Lady of Lourdes High School. The Crusaders entered the game with a 12-2 record after dropping a disappointing game to Kingston 70-50. The Warriors entered the game with a 11-3 record after beating Red Hook in their last game 57-52.

In the first quarter the Warriors jumped out to an early 9-3 lead. The Crusaders quickly reacted, led by Kyle McDermott who scored 5 of his 11 points in the game, retaking the lead by the end of the quarter for a score of 15-14.

In the second quarter, the Warriors regained control and took a 28-25 halftime lead. Nicolas Sanchez kept the Crusaders close as the junior guard started to heat up from the outside. He knocked down two of his five 3-point shots in the second, as he scored 21 in the game. The Crusaders’ defense got them back into the game in the third as they held the Warriors by 10 in the quarter. Senior CJ Pearson got the Crusaders’ offense rolling again as he scored 8 in the third and the Crusaders regained the lead 46-38.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders pulled away as Jankarlos Mendoza scored 6 of his of his 10 in the game. The Crusaders’ 69-55 victory brings their record 13-2 for the season. Their next game is scheduled for Monday against Kingston in a crucial league match up.