Crusaders boys’ soccer lose against Middletown after in-play injury

On a pleasant sunny afternoon, the #1 seeded Crusaders hosted #4 seeded Middletown Middies in a semifinal game of the OCIAA Section 9 AA soccer playoff. The Crusaders entered the game with an 11-2-1 record for the season after losing to Newburgh in their last game 1-0. The Middies entered the game with a 11-4-1 record for the season after beating Red Hook in their last game 3-0.

The Crusaders had swept the Middies in their home and away series this year, beating them 1-0 on the road and 2-0 at home. The first half was a typical Crusader-Middie defensive struggle with no one able to score. In the second half the Crusaders pushed the action into the Middies’ zone, creating several scoring opportunities but were unable to score.

The turning point in the game came late. After making several spectacular saves to keep the Crusaders in the game, goalie Parker Giles came out of the net to make a diving save and unfortunately ended up suffering a broken leg on the play. The game was then paused for about 30 minutes to get an ambulance for Giles. The game remained scoreless for the rest of regulation play, and the teams prepared for golden goal overtime.

In the overtime period the Crusaders, who had just lost one of their captains and emotional leaders, looked flat and the Middies pressed the attack. Finally, a foul called on the Crusades in their own box led to a Middie penalty kick. The Crusaders season ended when Middie Jose Pelaez scored a goal past the diving hands of backup goalie Brandon Aquilar. The Crusaders’ 1-0 heartbreaking loss brings their season to an end with record to 11-3-1.