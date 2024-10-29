Crusaders boys’ soccer beats Pine Bush

Last Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 22, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ soccer team traveled to Pine Bush to take on the Bushmen. The Crusaders came into the game with a 10-4 record after beating Newburgh in their last game 5-1 and the Bushmen’s record was 2-10-1 after dropping their last game 7-1 against Washingtonville.

Two minutes into the game, Crusader co-captain Siddharth Ranganathan scored on a rebound off the Bushmen’s goalie and the Crusaders were off to a fast start. The Bushmen surprised the Crusaders and tied the score eight minutes later when they were able to pop a shot over the head of Crusader goalie Justin Sandusky. The Crusaders quickly responded and retook the lead when Ranganathan took the ball down the side and hit Clement Bujaj with a perfect cross and he put it in the net.

The Crusaders stretched their lead to 3-1 when Ryan Dove put the ball into the box and Evan Espinal scored on a diving header. The Crusaders finished the first half’s scoring when Espinal scored on a scramble in front of the Bushmen’s net to put Monroe up 4-1.

In the second half Liam McGee scored on a tap in after a corner from Jayden Scamarone to put the team up 5-1. The Crusaders finished their scoring when Scamarone headed a corner from Ranganathan and the Crusaders had a 6-1 victory. The Crusaders finish their regular season schedule with a 11-4 record while going undefeated in league play. Their next game will be on Tuesday, November 5 when they take on the winner of the Newburgh-Kingston game for the Section 9 Championship at Faller Field in Middletown.