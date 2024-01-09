Crusaders boys’ basketball keeps the winning streak going

On Monday night, in front of largest crowd of the season, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity boys’ basketball team put their unbeaten streak on the line when they hosted the Newburgh Goldbacks. The Crusaders came into the game with a 9-0 record after beating Pine Bush 94-43 in their last game. The Goldbacks have a record of 3-2; they beat Middletown 56-52 in their last game.

In a well-played first quarter, the teams traded baskets as the Crusaders took a 19-14 lead. Senior Jankarlos Mendoza got the offense going scoring 4 of his 8 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Crusader Jayden Desir scored 7 of his 12 in the game to help the Crusaders to a 32-24 half time lead. The Crusaders’ defense came out hungry after the break and held the Goldbacks to 6 points in the third quarter.

The Crusaders looked strong as they took control on both ends of the court; center Kyle McDermott played another strong game as he crashed the boards and scored 6 of his 16 points in the game in the third. The Crusaders took control at this point and stretched their lead to 20 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Goldbacks battled and cut the Crusaders’ lead in half. That’s when smooth shooting CJ Pearson answered back and scored 12 of his 28 points in the game as he put the Goldbacks away. The Crusaders’ 68-58 league victory brings their record to 10-0 for the season their next game will be at home on Thursday night when they tangle with the Tigers of Kingston.