Crusaders beat Warriors in flag football championship

On a cloudy, cool Friday night, May 17, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders took on the undefeated Warriors of Minisink Valley for the Section 9 Division 1 flag football championship. The Crusaders came into the game with a 12-2 record for the season after beating Pine Bush 41-0 during their semifinal game. The #1 seeded Warriors came into the championship game with a 10-0 record after beating Middletown 24-12 in their semifinal game. The Warriors beat the Crusaders 7-0 when the two teams met back in April.

The Crusaders won the coin toss, took the ball, drove down the field, and scored on a touchdown pass from Chloe Ahorrio to Emily Turbides for a 6-0 lead. The Crusaders struck again on their next possession, this time Ahorrio found Efthalia Maikisch with a six-yard touchdown pass and the Crusaders were up 12-0.

With 3:37 left in the half and the Warriors moving the ball, defense back Natalie Beers came up with a big interception to stop their drive. Then, with 1:03 left in the half, the Crusaders scored again on a pass from Ahorrio to Brianna Taveras and took a 18-0 half time lead.

The Crusaders pushed their lead to 24-0 when Ahorrio hit Maikisch with their second touchdown hook up, and this time they got the extra point on a quick pass to Turbides to go up 25-0. The undefeated Warriors fought back and scored on a pass on their next possession to cut the lead to 25-6. After the teams traded possession, the Crusaders’ defense came up big again when Kristina Gilota made a diving interception to stop the Warriors’ drive. The Crusaders wasted little time and scored again when Taveras scored on a short run to make the score 31-6. Late in the game the Warriors scored again on a pass to make the score 31-12.

Finally, Crusaders’ defensive back Ariana Tortillas ended the Warriors’ season when she intercepted their pass with :33 seconds left in the game to give the Crusaders a 31-12 victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings their season record to 13-2 and gives them the Section 9 title.