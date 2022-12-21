x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Crusaders beat Pine Bush with panache in basketball

Monroe. The Crusaders pulled ahead early and stayed there.

Monroe /
| 21 Dec 2022 | 04:34
    Liam Gallagher, #00, got the Crusaders going with two 3-point shots in the first quarter.
    Liam Gallagher, #00, got the Crusaders going with two 3-point shots in the first quarter. ( Photos by William Dimmit)
    Bryce Williams,#13, led the Crusaders with 18 points in the game.
    Bryce Williams,#13, led the Crusaders with 18 points in the game.
    Christopher Pearson, #24, takes the ball to the basket in the second half.
    Christopher Pearson, #24, takes the ball to the basket in the second half.
    Head Coach Jim Hahn checks the score board as he sets up the next play.
    Head Coach Jim Hahn checks the score board as he sets up the next play.

The Crusaders traveled to Pine Bush to take on the Bushmen at Pine Bush High School on a cold Wednesday night, December 14. The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-1 record on the season after beating Suffern 63-41 in their last game. The Bushmen came into the game with a 0-2 record after losing to Kingston 94-52.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 4-point lead in the first quarter with Liam Gallagher hitting two 3-point shots to get the team going. In the second quarter it was Bryce Williams scoring 7 of his game high 18 points who led the way. The Crusaders took a 32-25 lead into the half.

In the third quarter the Crusaders began to pull away, as Darrel Davis scored 7 of his 11 points in the game. As the Crusaders took a 56-35 lead into the fourth quarter, in the fourth quarter the Crusaders scored 15 more with Head Coach Jim Hahn getting everybody into the game. The Crusaders cruised to a 71-47 victory over the Bushmen.

The Crusaders victory brings their record to 3-1 on the season. Their next game will be at home on Friday night when they take on the Wizards of Washingtonville.