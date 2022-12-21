Crusaders beat Pine Bush with panache in basketball

The Crusaders traveled to Pine Bush to take on the Bushmen at Pine Bush High School on a cold Wednesday night, December 14. The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-1 record on the season after beating Suffern 63-41 in their last game. The Bushmen came into the game with a 0-2 record after losing to Kingston 94-52.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 4-point lead in the first quarter with Liam Gallagher hitting two 3-point shots to get the team going. In the second quarter it was Bryce Williams scoring 7 of his game high 18 points who led the way. The Crusaders took a 32-25 lead into the half.

In the third quarter the Crusaders began to pull away, as Darrel Davis scored 7 of his 11 points in the game. As the Crusaders took a 56-35 lead into the fourth quarter, in the fourth quarter the Crusaders scored 15 more with Head Coach Jim Hahn getting everybody into the game. The Crusaders cruised to a 71-47 victory over the Bushmen.

The Crusaders victory brings their record to 3-1 on the season. Their next game will be at home on Friday night when they take on the Wizards of Washingtonville.