Crusaders battle the Hawks in final game of the season

On a windy afternoon on Nov. 23, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Franklin D. Roosevelt High School to face the Hawks of Corning-Painted Post in the state AA quarter final. The Hawks representing Section 4 came in to the game with a 6-3 record. The Crusaders came into the game with a 10-1 record and were the Section 9 champions.

In the first quarter, after the Hawks partially blocked a Crusader punt, they took possession at the Crusaders’ 11. From there the Hawks scored on a half back pass and were up 6-0. In the second quarter the Crusaders were plagued with penalties as they tried to gain the momentum back. The Hawks added another score on a one-yard touchdown run late in the half and took a 12-0 lead at the half.

After the half the Crusaders took control and had an impressive drive and when Ethan Maldonado scored on a one-yard run the score was 12-6. The Hawks responded on their next possession and scored. When they added a successful two-point play they were up 20-6. The Crusaders came right back when Charlie Theokas caught a short pass and broke down the sideline for a 58-yard gain down to the Hawks’ one. From there Maldonado scored his second touchdown of the game and when Matvii Butiuhin added the PAT, the Hawks’ lead was 20-13.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders had the ball in good field position but were unable to move the ball against a tough Hawk defense. The Hawks were able to add a late score to end the Crusaders’ season with a 26-13 loss. The Crusaders had their most successful seasons in many years and Head Coach James Sciarra’s team should be strong again next year with several key players returning on both sides of the ball.