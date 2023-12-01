Crusaders basketball eyes the title

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team is ready for the 2023-2024 season. Head Coach Jimmy Hahn and Assistant Coach Steven Pallogudis go into their third year with a 24-18 record still looking for their first Section 9 title.

The Crusaders season ended last year in Kingston when they lost to the Tigers 54-46 in the first round of the section 9 playoffs. This year’s team appears to be ready to challenge for the title this year. Led by a very strong group of seniors and backed up by a very talented group of underclassmen, this could very well be the year the Crusaders take the elusive title.

The team has experience, talent and desire. The team has been working hard during the off season and the players, students and fans are looking for a real breakout season this year.