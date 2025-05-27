Crusaders bash Bushmen

The Crusaders of Monroe-Woodbury dominated the Bushmen of Pine Bush High School in the Section 9 Class A semi-final flag football game on Tuesday, May 20.

The number two seeded Crusaders came into the game with a 9-5 record on the season after beating Pine Bush in their last regular season game 12-7. The number three seeded Bushmen came into the game with a 9-4 record on the season and they beat the Crusaders in early April 20-15.

In the first quarter after the teams had exchanged possessions the Crusaders scored on a pass from quarterback Chloe Ahorrio to Madison Fileen and the Crusaders had a 6-0 lead. The Bushmen battled back and drove the ball down the field but the Crusaders defense came up with a big stop on a 4th and 2 with 5 minutes left in the half.

From there the Crusaders moved the ball into the Bushmen’s end of the field and and scored on a 5 yard touchdown pass from Ahorrio to Brianna Taveras with :58 left in the half. When Kayla Patino caught a short pass from Ahorrio for the Pat the Crusaders had a 13-0 half time lead. In the second half the game developed into a defensive struggle and neither team was able to score. As the Crusader went on to a 13-0 victory the defense recorded its sixth shutout of the season. The Crusaders will now face the number one seeded Middies of Middletown for the Section 9 Class A title at Lourdes High School on Friday, May 30.

The Crusaders celebrate their 13-0 semi final victory