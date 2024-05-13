Crusaders baseball takes on the Huskies

On Tuesday afternoon, May 7, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boy’s baseball team celebrated the seven seniors on this year’s team with a brief ceremony before their game against the Huskies of Highland. The seniors gave their parents flowers and signed baseballs before taking a photo with them at home plate.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 9-7 record for the season after beating Marlboro in their last game 9-5. The Huskies cane into the game with a 9-5 record after losing their last game to Red Hook 4-2.

The Crusaders took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Huskies posted three in the second to go up 3-1. The Crusaders took the lead for good in the fifth when they pushed five runs across. The Huskies responded with one in the sixth and the Crusaders answered with one more in the bottom of the sixth. The Crusaders’ offense was led by seniors Kyle McDermott with four hits, including a double and triple with two runs scored and two RBIs, and AJ Lugo with three hits, including a double with two RBIs. On the mound for the Crusaders, senior Sal Colello started and went four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out two.

The Crusaders’ 7-4 victory brings their record to 10-7.