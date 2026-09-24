Crusader varsity, JV teams inspire future cheerleaders

On Friday, Sept. 18 at Central Valley Elementary School, the Crusader varsity and JV Cheerleading teams held a fundraiser for their program. They invited all young cheerleaders in grades Kindergarten through six to join them.

The young cheerleaders were paired up with a varsity or JV cheerleader and given a tee shirt and a bow. They then gathered in the gym went through a warm up routine and were taught cheers by the team. Snacks were given out as the both the varsity, JV squads and their young protégés got ready to walk over to the Monroe-Woodbury High School field.

It was something magical to see the young cheerleaders faces as they came on to the field under the lights with the large home town crowd in the stands. They then cheered until half time with the varsity and JV teams and were picked up by their families at the half.