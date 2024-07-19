Crusader summer baseball camp returns

As summer returns, so does the eagerly anticipated “Play Like a Crusader” summer baseball camp, now entering its seventh year. Sponsored by the Monroe-Woodbury Baseball Booster Club, this three-week camp has become a cherished tradition for Monroe-Woodbury families.

Founded by Head Varsity Baseball Coach Chris Vero, the camp’s philosophy is to foster athletic and personal growth while having a ton of fun! The camp caters to all skill levels, providing tailored coaching through instruction, drills, and game scenarios. The staff consists of members of the Monroe-Woodbury baseball coaching staff, former Crusaders who are now playing college baseball, and volunteers from the high school baseball teams.

“This camp is a wonderful opportunity to connect the former Crusaders with the current Crusaders and the future Crusaders,” added Vero.