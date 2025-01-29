Crusader Madison Fileen makes basketball history

Last Saturday afternoon, Monroe-Woodbury Crusader Madison Fileen of the girls’ varsity basketball team made history in the game against the Bulldogs of Sullivan West. The Crusaders entered the game with a 6-5 record after beating Nanuet 55-30 and the Bulldogs’ record was 6-2 after they beat Livingston Manor 45-25.

In the first quarter, with 3:03 left, Fileen took the ball, cut to the left, and nailed a beautiful jump shot like she has done so many times over the last four years. As the ball swished through the net, the crowd of fans and family rose to their feet as Fileen became the first female Crusader to score 1,000 in her varsity basketball career.

The game was stopped to mark the occasion and she received a commemorative basketball and a poster. When the game resumed the Crusaders took control and ran off to a 27-8 first quarter lead. The Crusaders increased their lead in the second with Leah Sheerin scoring four of her 11 points during the game to give the Crusaders a 39-13 half-time lead.

In the second half of the game, the defense held the Bulldogs to eight points and the Crusaders ran away with a 64-21 victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 7-5.