Crusader Girls Soccer wins Section 9 AA Championship

On a misty afternoon at Faller Field in Middletown, on October 26, the Crusaders and the Vikings of Valley Central played for the OCIAA AA Section 9 Championship. The #1 seeded Vikings entered the game with a 12-1-1 and the #2 seeded Crusaders had a 13-2-1 record on the season. The Vikings beat Warwick 5-0 and Crusaders beat Pine Bush 6-0 in the semi finals. The Vikings beat the Crusaders 1-0 when the 2 teams met earlier in the season.

The Crusaders dominated possession in the first half and had some opportunities but were unable to score. At 24:44 of the second half, Francesa Donovan drew a foul when she was tripped inside the box. That’s when senior Emily McGee calmly stepped up to the ball and drove the penalty kick into the Viking net to put the Crusaders up 1-0.

About 3 minutes later Sarah Hudson played a beautiful through ball to Donovan. From there the speedy Donovan out-raced her defender for the ball and flicked it past the Viking goalie. Her goal gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead with 21 minutes left in the game.

The defense took over from there as they recorded their ninth shutout of the season. The Crusaders defense, led by goalie Olivia Shippee and defenders Colleen Gilligan, Mia Menzzasalma, Lily Bandel and Heather Malloy, has been solid all year. They have only allowed 7 goals. Their play has been key to the team’s success this year.

The Crusaders 2-0 victory gives them Section 9 AA Championship . The Crusaders will now face the Admirals of Arlington in a regional playoff game on Tuesday in LaGrange at 4:30.