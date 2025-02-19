Crusader Gail Sullivan secures historic wrestling victory

On Saturday, February 15 the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders hosted the finals of the Section 9 Division 1 wrestling tournament. The section tournament, featuring 16 teams, started with preliminary rounds on Friday night and wrapped up on Saturday with the medal rounds.

Crusader, Gail “Gigi” Sullivan (28-3) made history when she became the first female to win a large school boys Sectional title in New York State history. The 8th grader won 17-1 and 15-0 tech-falls in the quarter and semifinal rounds before she beat Evan Gomez of Valley Central 3-2 in the 101-lb. final.

Crusader Elijah Brown (30-5) earned a first-place crown in the 138-lb. class. The freshman scored a 19-4 tech-fall in the quarter final and he pinned his semi-final opponent in :17. Brown then pined Nate Racz from Minisink Valley at 3:21 of their final match to take the title.

Crusader freshman Kelly Sullivan (31-6) earned second place in the 108-lb. class. Crusaders Liam Hayes (28-9) at 160 lbs. and Ashton Capen (18-13) at 285 lbs. both captured third place finishes on Saturday. The five Crusaders will now advance to the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships to be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1.