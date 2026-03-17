Crusader basketball celebrates the season

On Tuesday March 11 and Monday March 16 at the Captains Table, the Monroe Woodbury High School girls and boys basketball teams, respectively, celebrated the end of their seasons.

The girls team celebrated with varsity and JV players and their families. Girls JV Coach Kerry McHugh talked about their 8-11 season and recognized the players on her team. Varsity Head Coach Dave Powers and Assistant Coach Melissa Alifano talked to the girls about their 8-12 season and gave awards to the team.

Award winners on the 2025-2026 Varsity team included Leah Sheerin, who earned the Coaches Award, Erin Cunningham, who garnered Most Improved, Fallon Durkin, who was named Sixth Man, Brianna Taveras, who was named Offensive Player of the Year and Gianna Pacciarelli, recognized as Defensive Player of the Year.



The Freshman, JV and varsity boys teams and their families celebrated the following week. Freshman Coach Mike Alvarado and JV Coach Bret VanDeWeert talked to their teams about their seasons and gave out some awards to their players. Varsity Head Coach James Hahn and Assistant Coaches Steven Pallogudis and Rob Vacco talked about the Crusaders 9-12 season. The team showed remarkable resilience this year battling back to make the playoffs after dropping five games in a row near the middle of the season.



The 2025-2026 varsity basketball season award winners included Charlie Theokas, receiving the The PAIL Award, Garrett Rostkowski, earning Most Improved and Dozie Nwigwe named as MVP. Garrett Rostkowski and Christian Pierre both received scholarship awards for their continuing education. The Crusaders varsity basketball teams season are over and now is the time to start preparing for next season.