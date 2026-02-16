Cheer squads sweep Battle of the Bows

On Sunday Feb. 1, the Crusader Cheerleaders traveled to Warwick Valley High School to take part in the Wildcats annual Battle of the Bows.

This year’s contest, which was rescheduled from Saturday Jan. 17 because of the weather, consisted of 38 teams competing in 12 different categories. In a packed Warwick gymnasium where food and souvenirs were available for purchase while music for dancing was provided by a DJ, the competition was split into to sessions with one in the morning featuring recreation teams and the afternoon dedicated to school teams.

The Crusader teams participated in the afternoon session and put on quite a show, taking first place in the Modified, Junior Varsity A, and Varsity A divisions. The victories were result of the long hours of practice that the athletes and their coaches put in over the season. Their routines were flawless as they swept to victory in their categories.

The Crusaders will host their Winter Classic Cheer competition on Saturday, Feb. 21 with a total field of 60 teams.