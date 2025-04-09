Central Valley. Monroe-Woodbury track teams show promise in early season meet

On a cold windy Wednesday, April 2, the Crusaders Boys and Girls Track team hosted an early season track meet with Kingston, Washingtonville and Beacon.

The girls track team with Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos had a real strong showing as they captured first in seven of the nine events. Crusader Emeline Clark took won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12:61; she also took first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.31.

The Crusaders won the 4x100 with the team of Molly Connolly, Kalli Chorafitis, Nia Clay and YvonneMae Campbell with a time of 49:85.

The girls also took first in the sprint melody with Olivia Heim, Lillian Post, Kali Chorafits and Jade Norton posting a time of 4:20.30.

Mikayla Bingham won the long jump with a jump of 15.4 feet; she also took first in the high jump with a leap of 4.8 feet.

Crusader Stella Scherbak cleared 9 feet to take first in the pole vault.

The boys team with Head Coach Matt Hemmer also looked strong taking first in four of the their events.

Crusader Nicholas Almedia’s time of 52.28 gave him first in the 400 meter dash. Ronaldo Rodriguez captured first in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:34.02. The relay team of Nathan Shim, Emmanuel Almonte, Adrian Estrada and Oliver Arius took first in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 44:64.

Vincent Costello captured first in the pole vault with a jump of 8.6 feet.

The Crusaders Track Team will travel to Goshen on Tuesday for their next competition.

- William Dimmit