Central Valley. Crusaders top the Warriors 9-7 to take spring break contest

On a comfortable Tuesday morning, April 15, the Crusaders hosted the Warriors from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie in a non-league varsity baseball game.

The Crusaders began the game with a 4-1 record after beating Warwick Valley 4-2 in their last contest.

The Warriors came into the game with a 2-1 record after handing Marlboro a 16-4 setback.

The Crusaders took a two-run lead in the first inning. Max Post singled and scored on triple by Liam Hayes, who then scored on a sacrifice by Mason Diltz.

The Warriors cut the Crusaders lead in half in the second when they scored a run.

In the top of the third the Warriors offense scored five runs on five hits as they took a 6-2 lead.

The Warriors added a seventh run in the fourth.

The top of the Crusaders’ order started their comeback with three straight singles to start the bottom of the sixth. Then, after a fielding error by the Warriors, the Crusaders added two more singles and a double as they rallied to take a 9-7 lead.

Crusader pitcher Dylan Nematz pitched three solid innings in relief to pick up the victory and Lucas Beers picked up the save with a strong seventh inning.

- William Dimmit