Bujaj breaks tie with game-winning goal

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, in a light rain the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity soccer team hosted the Goldbacks of Newburgh in an important league game. The Crusaders came into the game with a 4-3 record after beating Bethlehem 1-0 in their last game. The Goldbacks came to Central Valley with a 6-0-1 record after tying Albany 1-1 in their last game.

Early in the first half, Liam McGee scored off a corner by Luka Tatanashvili to give the Crusaders an early lead. The Goldbacks answered back about half way through the first half. A hard shot off a fast break beat the Crusaders’ defense and goalie, tying the score at 1.

In the second half, Crusader goalie Justin Sandusky kept the game tied when he came out of the goal to make a big save on a Goldback breakaway. The Crusaders took the lead for good with 15:32 left in the game when Klement Bujaj scored on a scramble in front of the Goldbacks’ net after a corner kick.

The Crusaders’ 2-1 victory brought their record to 5-3.