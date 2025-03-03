Boys’ varsity basketball ends season with a tie-breaking finish

On February 26, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to John S. Burke Catholic to face the Eagles in a non-league match up. The Crusaders entered the game with a 10-9 record after dropping their last game to Newburgh 56-51. The Eagles took the court with a 14-5 record after they beat Port Jervis 58-48 in their last game.

In the first quarter the Crusaders took an early 8-6 lead with Kristopher Bjaelker scoring three of his eight points in the game. In the second quarter the two teams exchanged leads with freshman Jeremy Jiminez scoring five of his eight points in the game. At the half the Crusaders were up 21-18.

In the third quarter the Eagles surged ahead and took a 33-32 lead. But in a very exiting fourth quarter, the Crusaders tied the score at 45 with 1:40 left in the game. With time running out, Senior Trayvon McGraw scored eight of his 15 points and led the Crusaders to a hard fought 52-48 victory. The Crusaders victory brings their regular season to an end with an 11-9 record.