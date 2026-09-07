Boys soccer preps for season with multi-team scrimmage

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to North Rockland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to take part in a multi-team scrimmage.

Crusaders Head Coach Kenny Clearwater will be going into his 11 season with a record of 120-37-13. Coach Clearwater has guided the team into the playoffs in all 10 of his seasons winning four section championships and one state title in 2018.

The Crusaders 2025 season ended with a disappointing loss to Kingston 3-0 in the playoffs last season.

The Crusaders scrimmaged the Red Raiders of North Rockland on their beautiful new field first and worked hard for a scoreless draw. They then scrimmaged the Red Hawks from Nyack and left with a 4-0 victory.

The Crusaders look strong again this year especially on the defense side of the ball with returning Section 9 All Stars Liam McGee and Jayden Scamarone anchoring their back line.

The Crusaders will start their season on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at home when they host the Beacon Bulldogs.