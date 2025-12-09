x
Boys basketball team seeks section title

Monroe. The roster features three returning starters and has eight seniors.

Monroe NY /
| 09 Dec 2025 | 08:53
    The 2025-2026 Crusader Varsity Basketball Team - seated (from left): Zahir Knight, Jeremy Jimenez, Daniel Omitiran, Jamir Johnson, Marcus Jerome, Christian Pierre and Garrett Rostkowski. Standing (from left): Vodjley Jovial, Kristopher Bjaelker, Luke Postolowski, Dozie Nwigwe, Fabrice Ndja, Charlie Theokas and Alex Diaz. ( Photo provided)

On Monday Dec. 1, right after practice, the Monroe-Woodbury Boys Basketball team gathered for photos.

The Crusaders, with head coach Jim Hahn and assistant coach Steven Pallogudis, are going into their fifth season with a 52-34 record and are still seeking their first Section IX title.

Last season, they worked their way into the playoffs with an 11-9 record, beating Kingston by two points in the section semifinal. Their season finally came to an end in the final when they lost to Newburgh 51-40.

This year’s team features the return of three starters and has a total of eight seniors.

Their season is off to a great start as they beat Valley Central 50-41 in their home opener last week. They are scheduled to travel to take on Middletown on Dec. 11.