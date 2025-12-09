Boys basketball team seeks section title

On Monday Dec. 1, right after practice, the Monroe-Woodbury Boys Basketball team gathered for photos.

The Crusaders, with head coach Jim Hahn and assistant coach Steven Pallogudis, are going into their fifth season with a 52-34 record and are still seeking their first Section IX title.

Last season, they worked their way into the playoffs with an 11-9 record, beating Kingston by two points in the section semifinal. Their season finally came to an end in the final when they lost to Newburgh 51-40.

This year’s team features the return of three starters and has a total of eight seniors.

Their season is off to a great start as they beat Valley Central 50-41 in their home opener last week. They are scheduled to travel to take on Middletown on Dec. 11.