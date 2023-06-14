Awards. Varsity athletes enjoy game night during Crusader Classic

The Monroe Woodbury Crusaders held their annual Classic on June 6 at Monroe-Woodbury High School. The Crusader Classic is open to any athlete that participated in a varsity sport during the school year.

Because the air quality was so poor outside due to Canadian wild fires in Canada, this year’s event was held inside. The gym was set up for volleyball and pickle ball and the wrestling room was ready for dodge ball.

The varsity athletes participated in the different activities just for fun instead of the serious varsity competition they faced all year. After an hour or so the athletes all went to the small cafeteria for ice cream and tacos and awards.

The following athletes received awards:

Molly Connolly - Outstanding Freshman Female Athlete Award

Liam Hayes - Outstanding Freshman Male Athlete Award

Maeve Cassidy - Sportsmanship Award

Matteo Severo - Sportsmanship Award

Collin Catherwood - Varsity Club Award

Christopher Cinque - Varsity Club Award

Olivia Shippee - Varsity Club Award

John Urciuoli - Varsity Club Award

Olivia Shippee - Outstanding Female Athlete

Collin Gilstrap - Outstanding Male Athlete