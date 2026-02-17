5 M-W wrestlers head to state tournament

On Feb. 13 and 14, Monroe Woodbury High School hosted the Section IX Division I Wrestling Championships. The tournament featured 15 teams with wrestlers competing in 14 different weight classes, all vying qualify for the NYSPHSAA State Wrestling tournament.

The Crusaders had a solid effort, including Malachi Courtois, Kelly Sullivan, Caleb Brown, Elijah Brown and Liam Hayes – the wrestlers that will be advancing on to the state championships.

Courtois captured third place in the 190 lbs. The fifth-seeded sophomore had a 23-6 record during the season.

Sullivan finished second in the 126 lbs. class. The second-seeded sophomore had a 29-5 record. He recorded three quick pins before being edged in the final 5-2.

Caleb Brown came in first in the 138 lbs. division. The number two-seeded freshman had a 23-4 record this year and recorded two tech-falls – 15-point leads over opponents where the matches are immediately stopped – in the first rounds before his 12-3 victory in the semi-finals. He defeated the top-seeded Luke Dakin 3-1 for the title.

Elijah Brown captured the 144 lbs. crown. The top-seeded sophomore had great season with a 25-2 record. He showed why he was the top seed in his weight class after a bye, pinning his next three opponents as he dominated his weight class.

Liam Hayes won the 165 lbs. weight class. The top-seeded senior had a 22-3 record going into the tournament. He recorded three pins on his way to the championship bout. In the most exciting match of the day, he faced Aaden Scott from Middletown. The two battled to a 2-2 tie at the end regulation forcing the match into sudden-death overtime. Hayes shot in and grabbed Scott’s leg as they tied each other up. Hayes gained control and took a 5-2 decision.

The NYSPHSAA State Wrestling tournament will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on Feb. 27-28.