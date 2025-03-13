Richard Willey Jr. named deputy commissioner of EMS

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and the Department of Emergency Services announced the appointment of Richard L. Willey Jr. as the new deputy commissioner of Emergency Medical Services (EMS). According to the county, Willey has over 25 years of experience in the EMS field.

”Richard Willey’s extensive experience and unwavering commitment to the EMS community will be a tremendous asset to our already impressive EMS team,” said Neuhaus. “I have no doubt that his leadership will ensure that we continue to keep the safety and wellbeing of our residents our highest priority. I look forward to the positive impact he will have on our EMS services moving forward.”

Willey’s career in EMS began in 1989 as a volunteer with Colonie EMS and Colonie Fire Company. After earning his paramedic certification from Hudson Valley Community College in 1997, Willey went on to hold several key leadership roles, including chief of operations at Town of Montgomery EMS and Clinical lead at LifeNet of New York (operated by Air Methods), where he dedicated 21 years of service.

Beyond his work with Orange County EMS, Willey actively contributes to several state and regional EMS committees, including the State Emergency Management Advisory Committee, the State Emergency Services Council, and the Hudson Valley Regional Medical Advisory Committee. In 2022, he was named Paramedic of the Year in Sullivan County. Under Willey’s leadership, Town of Montgomery EMS was also recognized as the Orange County Agency of the Year for 2023-2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard Willey to this critical role,” said Orange County Emergency Services Commissioner Peter Cirigliano. “His extensive experience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to EMS will be vital as we continue to improve services and support our community.”

In his new role, Willey will be responsible for advancing EMS initiatives, including enhancing regional services and workforce development.

“It is an honor to serve as deputy commissioner of Emergency Services and EMS Coordinator for Orange County under County Executive Neuhaus and Commissioner Cirigliano, both of whom are deeply committed to prioritizing emergency services across the County,” said Willey. “I look forward to promoting continuity and representing all EMS agencies at the county, regional, state, and national levels.”